Having formal reviews and giving people feedback on their performance are things that have been done for many decades. However, the pandemic had added a new wrinkle and disrupted the maturation of the process of employee reviews for many organizations, though not for all. Some continued to hold these sessions virtually.
In fact, you do not need to be in the same office or physical space to conduct an evaluative session. But a formal performance evaluation session can at times be such an emotionally charged event that an in-person forum can be advantageous by allowing both parties to read the total communication, typically decreasing tensions. Some things just are better done in person, and I would argue that a performance evaluation session is one of those things.
And now that people have gotten or are getting back to the physical work setting, there is more of an ability to provide regular evaluative feedback, both positive and negative. These are the kinds of interactions that come up naturally in a work environment. Asking spontaneously “How are things going?” or “How can we do (something) better?”, having staff meetings to exchange ideas about the work and its many processes, or having lunch with a subordinate can add greatly to an organization’s overall performance by improving the atmosphere of camaraderie — adding to motivation — and sparking performance on the job.
Naturally occurring conversations about how things are done and how they can be done better are more likely to happen at opportune times on the job, and on a more regular basis, when individuals are sharing the same physical space, rather than during a pre-planned video conference when employees may have other matters on their minds (e.g., an urgent deadline, an issue with a co-worker, etc.).
Performance reviews are an opportunity to encourage, to spur one another on. This kind of collaboration can lead to successful outcomes, such as avoiding pitfalls and dramatic errors, or just going off in a direction that is not in keeping with the vision. Having regular discussions about performance keeps everyone on the same train track, moving in the same direction.
Evaluative discussions are ideally two-way conversations had periodically over the course of the year, and not viewed as once-and-done sessions. That means when the more formal performance evaluation session comes around, there are no surprises and fewer misunderstandings. Then these sessions become more like meetings to work out a plan for improvement and success rather than ones aimed at pointing out various deficiencies.
The bottom line is to seize the opportunity to build the team, individual relationships, and your business. Avoid blaming and allow for an open discussion of how to do things better and work together. Having a candid exchange should build trust as well as the best product to put on the marketplace.
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.