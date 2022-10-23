Motivation Matters

Having formal reviews and giving people feedback on their performance are things that have been done for many decades. However, the pandemic had added a new wrinkle and disrupted the maturation of the process of employee reviews for many organizations, though not for all. Some continued to hold these sessions virtually.

In fact, you do not need to be in the same office or physical space to conduct an evaluative session. But a formal performance evaluation session can at times be such an emotionally charged event that an in-person forum can be advantageous by allowing both parties to read the total communication, typically decreasing tensions. Some things just are better done in person, and I would argue that a performance evaluation session is one of those things.

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.