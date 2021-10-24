WE ARE in that season of the year that managers and subordinates seem to dread equally: the time when annual performance reviews are conducted for many.
What should be a growth experience, as occurs when positive feedback is extended and critical comments are communicated deftly, often devolves into an uncomfortable and unproductive event. While evaluative exchanges are often difficult, with proper preparation and thoughtful delivery, they need not be.
Let’s examine some of the opportunities these sessions offer, as well as a few “potholes” to be avoided:
Set out to enable the employee to grow further.
Assess in a way that encourages the employee to improve some behaviors and spur them on to continue to thrive in areas of excellence. When managers approach evaluative meetings with a mindset that is more like a coach or a mentor (rather than merely a superordinate who wants performance corrected promptly and without any specific organizational support), that attitude will help the individual get a sense that you are on a team, working together to accomplish good things.
Having common goals and a winning attitude can be a real morale booster. This will be especially welcome in these current times, where employees are generally overworked due to the labor shortage. Let subordinates know that you want them to succeed, even excel and grow, and that their extraordinary efforts will serve them well in the long-run.
Presume the subordinate wants feedback.
We are, by nature, self-evaluative. We want to do well, and we like hearing others telling us that we’re doing a good job. We generally know when our performance is not up to par, and we do not like the feeling we get when we feel incompetent to perform a task or when we just simply at times fail to perform up to our own expectations. Evaluation sessions give managers an opportunity to help employees communicate their own self-assessments and develop a plan for improvement.
Treat deficiencies as business problems to be solved.
When communicating deficiencies, it is particularly important for managers for do so with deftness and compassion. It is best to approach deficiencies as you would any other business problem and strive to professionally and objectively work out a solution together.
Assume the employee will respond appropriately to negative comments.
Don’t let your own presumptions interfere with communication. Most often people already know what areas they need shoring up in and are eager to learn and grow. Consider providing training and support, and communicate with grace.
Have a plan come out of your meeting.
Don’t let this opportunity for growth and learning slip through your fingers without reaping all the benefits. Let this be the start of a game plan for success until you next sit down to discuss current performance and future plans. The time spent to adequately prepare for this discussion and meet with this individual should be seen as an investment in his or her growth— thereby also increasing the contribution made to the organization — and not just a task to be checked off the to-do list.
While many organizations still perform evaluations on an annual basis, feedback should be given throughout the year so that the formal performance review is merely a summary of what is already known by both parties. When there are no surprises, there is also more likely to be a successful outcome.
This is a great time to prepare to encourage and support staff members. Motivation thrives in an environment where feedback is given effectively. It is my hope that managers will see this process, difficult as it can be, as one that is very much worth the effort.