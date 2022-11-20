Motivation Matters

WRITING — OR SPEAKING, for that matter — in such a way that people feel edified is a skill that deserves some attention. Whether it involves writing a recommendation to one’s boss, a resume, a follow-up letter to a client or a prospective employer, or a potential candidate for a position at your organization, it makes good business sense to communicate with grace. It is also more thoughtful and respectful from a one-human-communicating-with-another point of view.

So, why not treat individuals with respect and grace?

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.