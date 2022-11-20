WRITING — OR SPEAKING, for that matter — in such a way that people feel edified is a skill that deserves some attention. Whether it involves writing a recommendation to one’s boss, a resume, a follow-up letter to a client or a prospective employer, or a potential candidate for a position at your organization, it makes good business sense to communicate with grace. It is also more thoughtful and respectful from a one-human-communicating-with-another point of view.
So, why not treat individuals with respect and grace?
While casual communication has become popular in some business realms, e.g., Silicon Valley, clarity in communication is desirable in and of itself. After all, it’s more efficient because it evokes proper and more effective (i.e., impactful) responding and fewer misunderstandings, which can lead to all types of unintended consequences.
Yet, in the business arena, do we communicate with the intent of leaving a good taste in the recipient’s mouth? Trying to impart a feeling of “I’m glad he wrote to me” is a good idea if you are looking to spark motivation: wouldn’t you like to receive an uplifting communication from someone?
When communicating in a clear, yet gracious, way, we inspire others to respond in-kind.
The culture we are currently in is moving away from gracious exchanges. This can be readily seen throughout society and also observed in the various mass media outlets. There is not just a rampant lack of social etiquette and human understanding of people with differing opinions, but, largely, an absence of the ability or, perhaps, willingness, to try to win people over with dialogue or — as some of us have called it — simply “cutting them some grace,” i.e., showing kindness even if it is unearned.
With the holidays coming up, where people will be sitting around the table with friends, family members, extended family members and maybe some people we don’t know very well or at all or (gasp!) those with whom we share different views or ideologies, is not this a perfect season to experiment with edifying conversation?
Restoring this (almost) lost art has many benefits. Instead of dreading these encounters — as I know many do — why not take control, or at least influence the ebb and flow of conversation in a positive way? Think about encouraging words that could said (and maybe, by doing so, you will gently defuse those comments others might make about controversial topics). Go into a gathering with the intention of bringing positive energy into the room…
Practicing artful communication at the holiday table will not only serve to make the time spent more enjoyable but also can help improve skills that are transportable to the office setting.
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.