WHEN MANY WORKERS return to the physical office setting, they will bring with them a certain amount of anxiety attributable to their new circumstances.
The changing of routines causes workers to feel uncertain and anxious about everything from what their day-to-day responsibilities might be to how they will be able to cope with upended child care arrangements. Anxiety brings out stress and conflict.
So, I think it’s appropriate that we take a look at some of the predictable problems, with which managers will have to deal, as they rebuild their teams.
Many studies bear out the fact that workers feel routinely stressed in the workplace, with the result of diminished productivity and well-being, among other negative consequences — and this has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Here are some notable findings in a 2021 study by the American Psychological Association, looking at workplace experiences during the pandemic, specifically with its changing priorities, and measuring, among other things, employee stress related to work:
“More than two in five (workers) said they intend to seek employment outside their company in the next year, up from one in three in 2019.”
Those who “typically feel tense or stressed out during the workday” — 71% of those surveyed — are more than three times as likely to say they intend to seek employment elsewhere in the next year.
Only 20% of workers indicated that they “do not typically feel tense or stressed out” during the workday.
A few ways for managers to help ameliorate stress in the office follow:
Communicate thoughtfully and positively.
At this time of particular vulnerability, managers would be well-advised to take special care to be mindful of the words chosen to communicate with their team members. This will help satisfy the psychological need for relatedness, which helps bring employees into a self-motivated state.
Words are not benign: They can tear people down or build them up, they can denigrate or affirm, they can hurt or heal. On the negative side, people’s reactions to words can lead to a lack of productivity and increased anxiety.
Keep job expectations and workloads reasonable.
Fifty percent of workers, according to the same recent APA study, felt their workloads were “too heavy,” and 48% stated there were “unrealistic job expectations.” When workers feel over-burdened, managers run the risk of frustrating the psychological need for competence. This, if left unaddressed, may also result in heightened stress, as well as amotivation — leading to an inability or a disinclination to perform well or, in worst cases, dropping out or developing health-related symptoms.
Keep employees involved in decision-making.
About 48% of workers reported that “lack of involvement in decisions contributes to stress in the workplace, a significant increase from the last time this question was asked in 2019 (39%).” This is where the psychological need for autonomy is frustrated, hindering self-motivation in the workforce.
Include workers, at all job levels, in one’s efforts to motivate and reduce stress.
Lower-level employees are more likely to experience negative impacts of work-related stress, according to the same study. Including these workers in your efforts will pay dividends in your rebuilding efforts and attempts to improve productivity and worker retention.
One large employer I know has all employees under a certain job level, including professional staff, performing lower-level tasks on a rotating basis, such as the cleaning of facilities, due to the shortage of workers available who would normally serve in these positions. I doubt they are the only one in this situation.
Taking steps to reduce stress in the office will be necessary to increase intrinsic motivation, with all its positive outcomes, and retain employees during these trying and tenuous times.