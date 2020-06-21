The economy is opening up and it is apparent that people are under a good deal of strain. Many are tired of the restrictions with which we, necessarily, have had to comply.
For example, face masks, social distancing, new protocols with regard to sanitizing, and even new procedures and practices for jobs abound. It is clear, in certain cases, that the attitudes of some workers have shifted from the pre-pandemic “Thank you for shopping with us!” to more of a you’re-lucky-we’re-here-for-you kind of approach. And we are, indeed, fortunate that these many essential workers at supermarkets, hardware stores, big box stores, restaurants and others have been there to supply us with our everyday needs during this time of difficulty.
As the economy continues to reopen, and more and more employees get back to work, it might be time for managers to start thinking that they still need to earn the business of their customers. People have many online options available to them and online shopping has increased substantially since the COVID-19 outbreak began in this country. While it had largely been a seller’s market in recent times, as demand for all kinds of goods and services went through the roof, things are returning to a more normal state of affairs now and, as the rules of capitalism are reestablished, a buyer’s market will almost certainly emerge.
While it’s clear that there have been some heroic efforts on the part of retailers to obtain everything from masks to food supplies, in the process of expending such great effort in providing products, it seems inevitable that some deterioration will occur on the service side. In fact, a significant number of sales clerks have exhibited behaviors that are less than friendly and accommodating. Employees are frustrated with new rules and regulations. Some have had changes to their job descriptions, especially with regard to the hours on the job. It appears to be time for managers and employees to address this matter.
So, what can be done? What can managers do? For starters, those in supervisory roles need to take stock of how their employees are feeling and doing their jobs, and consider taking some initiatives for intervention where needed.
It’s true that tensions remain high: Employees are still concerned about catching this novel coronavirus — and customers are too. There is a lot of anxiety being generated. Customers are also less than gracious at times in their interactions, in matters such as wearing a face mask, keeping proper distance from others, comporting themselves in such a way with sales clerks that could be more understanding about the lack of availability of certain items, and just being more respectful of the fact that these people are professionals who are trying to do their jobs and they haven’t written the policies — the go “one way only “ signs, as an example — that are there for their protection.
Things will not stay like this forever. Treatment options and vaccines will be developed. When “normalcy” returns, business must be earned in order to retain customers. And the employees at these businesses are the front line; they are the faces that people see. The receptionists, store clerks and cashiers are people who are the “face” of the organization for the vast majority of customers.
What interventions can be taken to ensure the impression that corporations wish to make on the public can be asserted and maintained? One might entail training sessions to help staff members cope with the increased demands placed on them — from the sheer volume of work and the public. But there needs to be a recognition that things are different right now and that steps can be taken to help employees realize there needs to be a winning attitude.
Neglect of customers’ needs is a sure way of losing their business for the long term. Since we are fresh off the heels of an outstanding performance by the American workforce as it dealt effectively with shortages and scrambled to get products on the shelves, it is clear that our companies and their workers are capable of extraordinary accomplishments. It could well be that there is an element of exhaustion and frustration with some of the new demands in the workplace. Yet, there remains much to be gained from enhancing customer service and the working environment. This involves motivation: the desire to excel and leave customers and employees alike feeling valued.
Managers who lead the way (not grumbling, but encouraging) and who attend to the motivation of those under their influence, coupled with the implementation of well-focused training initiatives, would help employees feel supported and renew their energy. The trickle-down effect of these initiatives will likely be readily apparent to a satisfied customer base.