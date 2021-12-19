MOTIVATION IS THE energy behind action. It is why we do what we do and don’t do what we don’t do.
But there are different types of motivation. Much activity is triggered by outside forces: Deadlines must be met, bonuses must be earned, and ladders must be climbed. So it often is with our New Year’s resolutions: The extra pounds should be lost, the next level of physical challenge should be attained.
The list of “shoulds” is a long one and the motivational fire they produce can, initially, provide powerful support for what is commonly known as extrinsic motivation. This describes the energy triggered by outside influences, some of which may become internalized.
This source of energy is quite familiar when we hear the urging in those voices around us, especially those in our circle of friends and relatives. The problem is this kind of drive often burns out prematurely. Extrinsic motivation frequently results in amotivation, or the cessation of purposeful activity, due to pressure associated with goal achievement. This results in goals not reaching their fulfillment.
On the other hand, we have intrinsic or self-motivation. If we establish our New Year’s resolutions for ourselves, without allowing for the undue influence of others, we have a better shot of becoming motivated from the activity itself, not from being overly-pressured or meeting the expectations of others.
Here are four strategic steps that may improve the odds of success with New Year’s resolutions well-past, what I like to call, the typical expiration date in early February:
Focus on the benefits to come
Losing weight and getting in shape are two popular resolutions. The benefits are obvious, yet are worth dwelling on in order to keep up momentum. Think about the things you will be able to accomplish with increased vitality: a range of sports and leisure activities or just the greater experience of feeling more energetic and healthier. Picture yourself as that rejuvenated person.
Establish goals with “stretch” in them
Research has found that optimal challenge produces the best results for setting goals and enhancing our intrinsic motivation. It is important to set goals at levels that are challenging yet doable, and this might be a good point to talk over with a medical professional.
Partner with a trusted friend or colleague
This is a person who can be counted on to offer encouragement and to celebrate success. Having a trusted accountability partner creates a stronger motivational environment.
Assess and revise if necessary
There are many apps which will help facilitate this function. Experience has shown that getting feedback and keeping track of progress is motivational in and of itself. You will also be able to more readily make changes to your routine and goals when an organized record is maintained.
Remember to allow yourself to feel good about what you set out to accomplish. And if you find yourself slipping, recommit and get back to it. Setbacks can occur, but we have the power to overcome them or to readjust our programs to fit a new plan of action.
Happy New Year!