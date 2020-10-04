Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
At the core of self-determined motivation, otherwise known as intrinsic motivation, is a sense of having influence over what we do and how we do it. In recent years a substantial amount of research has found significant correlation between a person’s experience of autonomy and such positive outcomes as increased productivity, creativity, collaboration and health. With all of the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, it is no wonder why the current controversies concerning public participation and pushback against coronavirus prevention procedures exist.
Before unraveling some of the issues, let us consider the types of motivation involved. The goal is to tap into people’s intrinsic or self-motivation so that they will act prudently in dealing with the prevention of the spread of this dreadful disease. Science has made the case for prevention as the surest thing one can do. This takes the form of cleanliness and distancing oneself from others, either with space or with facial masks, as well as avoiding contamination from commonly used surfaces.
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation, with Fordham University, a former senior line executive in the television industry, and the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.
Before the pandemic, the term “social distance” was rarely used, and I had never heard it before. It’s actually a term used by public health professionals that defines tactics that help reduce the spread of a disease. That certainly makes sense. But what doesn’t make sense is to encourage pe…