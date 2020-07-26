As the summer job season starts heading for its conclusion, there are good opportunities to finish strong and leverage this experience — both from the employer and employee perspectives.
From the employer side, those temporary staff members and interns are now familiar with your operation and might be able to pinch-hit in other roles, as needed. Also, given that you are acquainted with their day-to-day work habits (e.g., timeliness, follow-through, thoroughness) and ethics (e.g., reliability, collaboration, initiative – “Is there anything else I can do?”), you both may want to plan for a possible repeat performance for next year or perhaps indicate the consideration of him or her as a prime candidate for a full-time position upon graduation, and express your appreciation for a job well done.
If this person was an outstanding performer, you might offer to write a letter of recommendation or extend a parting bonus. Doing so certainly builds a reputation for an employer as being one who values people, as well as the possibility of retaining this individual’s interest in being a future hire or providing referrals or good social media promotion — recommendations go both ways.
From the employee perspective, using these remaining weeks effectively permits the opportunity for stronger resume entries. Workers might try to seek out additional work responsibilities and take the initiative to contribute beyond immediate assignments. For example, not shirking the less desirable tasks that need doing in any organization will set one apart. Acting more like an owner — one who is motivated to see the business succeed — rather than a temporary worker will likely be noticed.
Learning new skills and sharpening old ones are just some of the advantages of having a summer job. In addition, the experience of being part of a team work environment, where one can hone those skills in the area of being collaborative with colleagues, and perhaps even finding ways to win over outliers, will serve one well on the job.
Being adaptable is what tomorrow’s workforce is likely to be about. Flexibility in terms of the hours worked has clearly benefited many in this topsy-turvy economy. Other adaptations, for example, would include a willingness, even eagerness, to be retrained in some area of need. These are all highly-valued attributes in an employee.
In jobs where there is a good deal of direct contact with the public, chances are one’s interpersonal abilities have been or will be tested. All the more learning can occur. Here there is an opportunity to enhance one’s listening skills and seek to resolve conflict. Working to exceed customer expectations is a good way to do this. The end result may not always be what one would hope it to be, but many will be satisfied. Be sure to give this experience adequate coverage in your resume.
Employers will find that turning to summer job workers for feedback can be enlightening. You will see what you’re doing right, as well as what could be improved. Some questions might include: “How was your experience working here?” “Was there anything particularly positive or negative?” “Was there anything we could have done to make it an even better experience for someone like yourself?”
Finishing strong translates to running through the finish line not just up to it. Summer jobs provide a great opportunity for growth for business leaders and ambitious temporary or part-time workers, alike.