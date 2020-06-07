As we segue into some version of what had been “the workplace” before, this inevitably will bring strain. There will continue to be the working out of new details in our relationships, structures, locations, work, work patterns and other logistics.
Some are heading back to the office or shop, and others are scheduled for a later date. There will likely be an unevenness in demands and expectations. The ensuing closeness that certain subordinates will have to their bosses could create rivalries. There is a need to recognize that transitions can be unsettling and can rattle us, if we do not guard against this very human tendency to resist change.
Change often does create strain. We are creatures of habit. We like having routines; they make us more efficient. Our routines have been thrown off by this pandemic and all that its existence has required of us. Perhaps now some of us finally are getting into a new routine and recognize that that routine will be changing up again. That, in and of itself, has the ability to create anxiety and conflict. So, what do we do to minimize the negatives and to enhance the positives associated with new developments?
A good starting point is to take an inventory: what are the knowledge and skill sets which characterize us as workers? Perhaps the claim to be “adaptable” now has a place on our resume (it is a prized attribute today). Being mindful of defining who one is, not strictly by what one does for a living, but by how one does so and how one lives life, is one approach.
It is not easy for employees going through transitions. Nor is it easy for managers. Even as businesses and the economy start to reopen, I am observing people feeling that it is unfair that one business is allowed to open, and in a certain way, and another is not. Largely, people are exceedingly comparative. Likewise, we generate anxiety when we compare our situation in an organization to another person’s during transitional times such as these. Responsibilities are somewhat in flux out of necessity.
People have all kinds of anxieties, especially in the current environment, and opinions, as well, whether they are well-founded in research or not. Of course, we are all getting input and trying to figure out how our world is changing and how we feel about it, and that can a perfectly natural reaction. It’s when our approach dwells in the realm of negativity that it becomes problematic. This is a dynamic situation we are in; the data change as time goes by.
We have to realize that even when people are trying to use good science, they may be coming to different conclusions on any variety of protocols. It could be that they are presented with a different set of scientific facts or they may be analyzing the same facts differently. The same will be true in our offices and plants, no doubt, as executives and managers grapple with the complexities of how best to proceed, while adhering to social distancing, sanitization and other guidelines.
To the degree that we can cut individuals some slack right now, whether managers, or scientists, or government leaders, or others in places of authority, it would help to allay negative emotions that hinder productivity and motivation — our own and that in those around us. It may be a good idea to exercise some level of grace and compassion as we go through this time of transition and not be quick to judge others. Having an expectation of success can help maintain a positive approach.
The degree to which you can lessen your own anxiety, the better teammate you will be, let alone leader. And in the process, you may find that your motivation to produce and create becomes better sustained by looking not so much for anticipated failures, but for ways to make things work.
Having a more positive outlook can be very motivational.