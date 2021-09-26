AT SOME POINT, we can expect there will be a significant increase in hiring. Hopefully, this will happen sooner rather than later. Some economists and financial experts expect that the labor shortage will start to be alleviated this fall and that substantial improvement will be seen over the months following; others are less optimistic about this timing, spacing it out over the course of a few years.
In any event, many organizations need to ready themselves for heightened levels of hiring. This will entail orienting new employees, making plans for retention strategies, and incorporating staff into the culture of the workplace.
This would be a good opportunity to review one’s existing corporate culture and consider reformulating it based on the new realities caused or revealed by the pandemic. It would be wise for businesses and other organizations to make improvements in the work-life of employees currently on the rolls and make changes that speak to the needs expressed by one’s current workforce, i.e., not making the mistakes of the past.
Having perks in place (e.g., gym memberships, subsidized food, etc.), and increasing compensation and other benefits, while potentially useful in retention efforts, will not necessarily have positive impact on your “Let’s go, Team” efforts, and are not as high on the list of what matters most to many workers: the care and support of their leaders.
Most forward-thinking organizations have had procedures in place for years to gather information about what matters most to those in their employ. What is very important to them in terms of their day-to-day work? What areas of work-life affect their feelings of productivity and achievement the most? How would they rate the collaboration level between themselves and their managers? Do employees feel top leadership cares about them?
According to a study that covered 1.4 million employees outlined in the MIT Sloan Management Review (D. Sull & C. Sull, 9/16/21), the top two elements of culture (out of a list of 10) that matter the most to workers are that employees “feel respected” (and that their “perspectives are taken seriously”) and that leaders are “supportive” (and that they “accommodate employees’ individual needs, offer encouragement, and have their backs”).
There are many ways an employer can best deliver a satisfying experience to their workforce. And the benefits to employers are many. While renewing and strengthening your culture, perhaps the following questions could be considered to help analyze areas which may need special attention.
Are you one of the most sought-after places in your industry to work? Do employees encourage others in their sphere of influence to apply for positions in your organization? Is your employee retention rate higher than expected?
It is very hard for an organization to carry out its mission, for example, to “serve customers with excellence,” when those in the role of serving customers feel undervalued by that same employer.
Don’t waste this opportunity to bring about true growth in your organization.