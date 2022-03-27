WITH ALL THE activity that is going on with basketball’s March Madness and baseball’s spring training, we have a special window of opportunity to see what it is that successful and unsuccessful coaches are doing and which behaviors bring the most out of teams.
Similarly, the exchanges that go on between a coach and his players are made evident by the closeups on the screen. From the smiling “Atta Boy” to the blaming scowls, we can get a sense of the level of motivation support, and ask ourselves: “Is this coach really building a team of mutual respect, care and success?
We’re talking about motivation — both individual and teamwide. This drive is what explains surprise outcomes, such as “Cinderella” teams. Much of the research done on organizations and morale can be found in three principal areas that drive motivation and that a coach (or business leader) must keep in mind when interacting with team members. These are the components of intrinsic motivation, specifically, autonomy (having a voice in what goes on and what one does), competence (a sense of being part of an important outcome) and relatedness (having teammates and leaders one can count on).
For example, is criticism of a player’s performance done publicly? Research has shown such behaviors as being highly destructive toward a sense of team. A player might feel embarrassed, resentful, incompetent or pressured — or just distance himself from the team. Or he might counter-attack: blaming others for the error. In any event, this behavior would not build a healthy sense of team or trust, essential ingredients to the experience of intrinsic motivation. This certainly is not the stuff of high performance. One can fairly assume that a player who is overly-criticized, publicly, will go on to under-perform, yet again.
Let’s look at some other behaviors in coaching that we, sometimes, can observe on the screen. Is the coach’s critical feedback done with any balance? If there is some complaint being made, is it blended with praise, as appropriate, most of the time? Continual discouragement, blaming, correction and berating will lead to amotivation — the absence of constructive activity or performance.
Is the coach threatening players in an effort to improve performance? I recall an interview with a former pro football coach a few years back who told of how he informed his team that if they lost the upcoming game, he would drop two players from the roster — and that he would continue to do this until the team starting winning again.
As one can imagine, this was not a formula for success — for either the players or the coach. Fear is a not a great motivator — as people often like to say; it produces anxiety and crushes motivation. It may get short-term positive results, but there are long-term negative consequences.
At the other end of the spectrum, is an example of a player, in a leadership role, acting as a true team player. A former all-star centerfielder, who was benched when in a batting slump, told me that he endeavors to encourage his teammates, particularly rookies who sometimes need help to stay confident. Oftentimes, we see a player who is struggling go into a rage, throwing his glove, demeaning umpires, etc.
This one player, however, explained how he tries to counter that type of behavior.
He said that he understood what it feels like to not be able to hit as well as one normally does, and this gave him an opportunity to contribute to the team by helping other players work through their own slumps and insecurities. The actions he modeled uplifted the whole team.
As we follow the action with closeups and coach/player exchanges, we can discern whether players’ psychological needs are being met or frustrated. In fact, the aftergame commentaries can also be revealing, at times, as a coach may be heard complimenting his team or criticizing it.
Bringing these thoughts into a business setting, in my experience, it is not the rare circumstance where you see a boss chewing out an employee in the presence of others. A threatening or controlling atmosphere is also sometimes pervasive. And encouragement is often, sadly, in short supply.
This is a wonderful time to watch some games and study some management techniques on the field/court and ponder what it is that leads teams to upset victories.
What you learn might just lead to a surprising outcome on the business field, as well.