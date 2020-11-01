A lot of people complain to each other about their organization’s leadership. This type of grumbling destroys any sense of true team effort. In sports, they refer to this process, where a coach is distanced, as “losing the players.”

The remedy entails a courageous confronting with teammates and a clarification of how the group will conduct itself going forward. Easier said than done, of course. Related to this problem is the fact that one can choose to go along to get along, to be a stalwart in speaking positively about the organization and its leaders and other players, or to join in with those engaging in unrest.

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation, with Fordham University, a former senior line executive in the television industry, and the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.

Sunday, November 01, 2020