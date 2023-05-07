When we try to define candidates in predetermined terms, we’re forgetting that every one of them is unique.

In the course of each executive search we learn a lot from our clients and our candidates. Each engagement reminds us how smart we’re not. In prepping a search, we describe the ideal candidate. We detail specific business, professional and educational experience. Yet without exception, each candidate will bring unique assets that we hadn’t contemplated.

Stanley Davis is the founder of Standish Executive Search LLC. Standish works with business owners and executives in New Hampshire and beyond to recruit the right leaders for a change. www.standishsearch.com.