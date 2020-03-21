Last week, my column focused on COVID-19, and I shared my perspective on several aspects of the situation we are facing.
I urged people not to panic. I mentioned that the media is fear mongering and not to buy into it. I also suggested the media cover other stories, aside from COVID-19. I also suggested that COVID-19 was, “basically the flu.”
Since the column was published I received a fair amount of feedback — and it was not positive.
A local doctor criticized me for comparing COVID-19 to the flu. She said it is far more serious than the flu and cited the death rate being almost 10 times higher than the flu, that we have no vaccine and that we are all susceptible to contracting the virus. They were all valid points, and I certainly am not in a position to debate medical topics with a doctor.
Another reader spoke a lot about high-risk patients and how the elderly are most at risk for contracting COVID-19. That is true, and I certainly could have been more sensitive to this reality.
Another reader, a teacher, suggested I stick to business topics. She mentioned how difficult it is to get students to follow the recommended precautions when their parents aren’t reinforcing that behavior. She said students call the situation “media hype,” just like I did.
To be clear, I am not trying to minimize the seriousness of the situation. Since last week, the number of COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed, as has the number of deaths. Drastic measures are being implemented to stop the spread of the virus. It’s a situation none of us has ever dealt with before.
My company chose to close our offices and have everyone work remotely. We implemented the new policy last week, and 95% of our employees are now working from home. The vast majority of companies have done the same. It’s definitely the right thing to do.
A lot of people I know are very anxious about the situation. It’s fair to say most of us have some concerns. Yet as difficult as it is, I know we will work through this and come out stronger than ever. We continue to learn valuable lessons and also appreciate things we may have taken for granted a few short weeks ago.
I take feedback from loyal readers very seriously and value the time people take to share their thoughts with me, based on what I wrote. For the last 13 years of writing for the Union Leader, I have always felt great responsibility knowing that my words can and will influence the thoughts and opinions of others. It’s one of my favorite aspects of writing and what makes people like me do what we do.
The other aspect of writing is that it’s not a bad thing if people don’t agree with you. It’s OK to debate. It’s OK to read something and think someone’s view is way off. And yes, it’s OK to email someone, share your perspective and tell them you don’t agree with what they wrote.
Whatever I choose to write about, my goal is always to stimulate thinking and have readers reflect on the topic I am writing about and perhaps view the issue from an angle they haven’t before.
Please know that your feedback, opinions and loyal reading of my column is very much appreciated.
Stay positive, pay attention to your local news, listen to the advice from medical professionals and reach out to help others who may need it.