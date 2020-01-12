A basis point could be called a financial molecule. It is one hundredth of one percentage point.
It is the smallest monetary unit in common use. It is used mostly in the banking and financial community. It is not common in everyday life. It should be.
The reason you should know this is that 50 basis points, one half of 1%, can cost you a considerable sum on a mortgage or as a charge to your investment portfolio.
The larger the base number involved, the greater the value or cost of a basis point. It often represents someone’s piece of the pie. If the pie is big enough and it is your pie, you should know if someone is eating your lunch or eating lunch on you.
The inside baseball nature of the term shouldn’t intimidate you. Use basis points in a sentence a few times and it will be yours. There is no need to attempt to become a quant — a financial wizard — but neither do you want to give the impression that you are lost in the woods.
Financial literacy is a low bar to get over. You will only have to understand a few terms to be on top of things.
If you think of a dollar as a single percentage point, a single penny is a basis point. How complicated is that?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.