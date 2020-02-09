“Put all your eggs in one basket and then watch that basket day and night” is a high-risk strategy.
It is true that if all those eggs hatch you will never run out of chickens. Investing hard-earned money based on clichés, and fruit and poultry analogies, is questionable at best!
Warren Buffet has been reported to say, “Those who espouse diversification are not very good stock pickers.” Truer words were never spoken, but WB is not a replicable role model. Get real. Few hit it big. Many lose big. Low to moderate risk, with low to moderate reward, is doable. Do it.
At different ages and stages, different levels of risk are tolerable, but at all times having a spread to work from is prudent. A little life insurance, a little real estate, some mutual funds, a 401(k) that someone else contributes to, all adds up. The likelihood of hitting it big is way down the financial strategy chart. You can play to win and not just play not to lose, but as M. West said, “All things in moderation, including moderation.”
Clichés are everywhere. Avoid as many as you can. They are mostly non sequiturs. I looked that up for you: Non sequitur: Latin for “it does not follow.” In formal logic it is an argument in which the conclusion does not follow from the premises. Diversification in finance has stood the test of time. Baskets full of eggs have not.