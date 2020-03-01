Accepting the fact that we can only live in the moment is not easy. Few are able to master the concept. Give it a try because it has great financial consequences.
No one in human history, outside of science fiction and divine intervention, has been able to go forward or back a single second of time. Now is it! That’s the good news. It is said that God invented time so everything wouldn’t happen at once. He knew what He was doing.
What we know is that the past is indeed prologue, and that prudence requires some future planning. Instant gratification is a defect of youth, and its absence a burden of age.
Living life in the “now” must be constantly balanced as time goes by. Being a workaholic is good early on because it gets results. A workaholic manager is an oxymoron. “Work hard, play hard” is yet another useless saying. “Work hard and rest” doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it works far better.
Step one: Don’t spend it all in one place. Put a little away. Don’t mortgage your life. It is worth far more than its collateral value. On the other end of the spectrum, don’t save for a rainy day forever. Spend money, even on partly cloudy days, once you have reached the midpoint of your actuarial life. Spend on your spouse, if you are blessed with one, and try not to spoil your kids, either in childhood or adulthood!
You can be both too rich and too skinny. Go buy an expensive hot fudge sundae as an assignment. Then go back to work and get back on your diet horse. Live in the present prudently, but live!