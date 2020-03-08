NOW A SINGER-SONGWRITER, Steve Rapson left his executive position at Gillette, with his head held high, at an early age, with ageless benefits, after an astounding career. He never looked back.
His life in music mirrors his corporate adventure. He began sweeping factory floors and exited as an international executive, short of the corner office by a good distance, but far ahead of the pack by any measure in business. He is now far ahead of the pack in music, but short of the big rooms and the stadium world tours. He has actually played some road gigs well over his head, and somehow that fact was never noticed! He makes his own music.
How do you do this in real life? Many start out by being fired. If you don’t play well with others, that may launch you into the wild blue yonder without a chute and with only a prayer. There are few atheists in business for themselves!
Very smart people learn to play with others, keep their heads down, and move successfully through the corporate maze to a gold watch. Janice Nearen-Bell did that at Paychex and is now playing golf and riding her horse in South Carolina with her executive chef husband, who cooks an occasional meal for them to enjoy together. She actually did spend too much time in the office, which was an airline seat. She now has earned her remedial adjustment period, which she reports is going all according to plan.
These are exceptional examples. The principal is universal. Invest your time as prudently as your money. You will make mistakes with both. Give it another shot. Rich and famous are usually not attainable goals. Coming up a little short of each is the goal. Go home early today. “I should have spent more time at the office. Is said by few as they depart for their new office in the sky.” Said by Steve Rapson, who heads his own thoughts. Think about all this.