“BOND, JAMES BOND.” “My word is my bond.” “He is being held for thirty thousand dollars cash bond.”
We all use the term all the time. Its root meaning is roughly the equivalent of promising to pay back someone who is lending us money. A bond holder holds the debt. The bond seller gets the cash and agrees to pay the debt service and eventually pay back the principal.
How hard is that? All we are talking about is someone borrowing money. The interest earned by the lender/bond holder is called yield. There are a zillion kinds of bonds and all kinds of different risks and benefits, but bonds are normally pretty solid investments because there are assets or revenue streams backing them. Until recently, bond holders had first dibs on those assets if something went wrong. That once-settled law is now slightly less so. (See “auto bailouts” for background.)
Bonds in unsettled financial times have greater appeal. They often yield lower returns than equity ownership in enterprises. Stock value may fluctuate more than bonds in bad economic times. The stock market has been known on occasion to go down. The bond market tends to hold up a bit better, but with lesser returns.
“Any port in a storm” is a nautical term with great application in the financial world. Money goes where yields, or returns, are. Bonds are a safe haven of sorts. Investing in debt repayment is what investing in bonds is all about.