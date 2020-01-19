There is no need to be all at sea in the financial ocean. Learning to identify the ships as they sail by is not hard to do. You don’t have to be able to sail them, just name them and have an idea what they can and can’t do.
A proprietorship is essentially a candy store. A little old man rents a store and sells candy. He is a proprietor. You can be one by saying you are one. Your taxes must be filed quarterly, and you must pay self-employment taxes as you do not have an employer to withhold taxes or pay half of your Social Security taxes (your employment tax). You need a tax number from the IRS and you should register your business name with your state.
A partnership is a law firm. All partnerships should have exit clauses when they are established. They are almost always used.
Corporations are legal “persons.” Think Google! They pay quarterly business taxes and considerable legal fees for their status. Public corporations are public legal people and can be owned by the public. They must report on what they are doing quarterly.
The complexity grows by being a nonprofit, one with a small number of owners, a charitable enterprise, or a limited liability corporation. When you decide to put your money into any of these legal and financial ships, you should know what keeps them afloat. Any number of things can sink them.