Investing is for the curious, so make sure you know what you’re getting into.
Buying and owning a share, or a part of someone else’s business, for fun and profit is a generally accepted way to increase your net worth. A salary is earned income. You work to earn it. Unearned income is acquired by the use of the money you have left over after general expenses. It is called discretionary income because you are free to use it any way you would like. You can keep it in cash, put it in a bank, or buy assets that may appreciate.
Buying a common share in a public corporation (or a group of corporations, in a mutual fund) usually gives you a vote on issues requiring one in the corporate bylaws. Shares are typically voted once a year at an annual meeting or as required by special events. Your vote is often called a proxy, as it is seldom cast in person.
A preferred share of stock usually has special elements and could be the only voting stock in a corporation. If dividends — cash payments to stock holders — are paid, they can be had under whatever terms are in the corporate bylaws. If what others will pay for your share goes up, you can sell your share and keep most of the difference gained. Fees and taxes take a bite.
The world of remote ownership is a world unto itself. Because it can generate great returns on your investment or you can lose every dime, some choose not to get involved.
Real estate, life insurance or baseball cards can all be alternatives. It is a big world out there. A little knowledge (though dangerous) is better than no knowledge or complete ignorance. Being a student of the game is required in all phases of life. Dig deeper into what shares are all about; then keep digging.