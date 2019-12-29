Time marches on and, except in science fiction, it only goes in one direction. Living in the present is not all bad. As far as we know, it’s the only option. Now is the hour, literally and figuratively.
Making a beginning is what we must do in order to achieve results. There is no such thing as long-term without short-term action. Whatever you are planning, stop planning and make a beginning, then go back to planning.
Modest beginnings are better than no beginnings.
What can you do to get started? Whom do you know who can help you begin? What is a good first step? Can you write down a goal and a first step? What can you do now?
When we are born, someone sends us a check. When you have your first birthdays, someone says, “Here, this is for college.” It all seems so small and so far away. It is neither. It is a tree being planted that needs constant care.
We seldom look out into the yard to see our finances. We seldom think of pruning or watering them. If they are hit by lightning, that gets our attention, but lightning strikes are rare. Shade in the yard many years hence requires attention now. Before close of business today, water the plants. You are in charge of financial growth. What are you doing about it?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.