If we are paying off a mortgage, it is often said that we really are working for the bank. We pay them interest as we pay down our debt. Mortgages are good. They allow us to live in our house or condo. They also focus us financially.
We know we work for our government. We are reminded of our break-even tax day each year when that date arrives on the calendar. It is later each year. We have to think about this on more than just that day.
If we have a spouse, we work for them at least on a 50/50 basis. An automobile often has its own loan. Do you have student loans? Next are the insurance companies. Property, casualty, life, limb, accident and some health, perhaps, all add up. These are all fixed expenses. No wonder the economy depends on as close to full employment as possible. Many of us fear the loss of a job and a personal economic meltdown in spite of unemployment benefits. We put up with some less-than-ideal working conditions and supervision as a result.
Children have a very high return on investment. Count your blessings and put them on your list of those you are working for.
The best way to handle fixed expenses is to be very careful of the ones you can control and budget for those you have already incurred. Being always open to career moves and building a network of professional friends is a financial strategy.
To control our numbers, we must control our lives. We work for many masters. Add them all up and this will help you to avoid adding more.