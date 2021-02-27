Know the Law: Ramey Sylvester

Q. After many unsuccessful attempts at filling an open position, my company recently interviewed an exceptionally qualified candidate. The candidate is a foreign national living abroad. Years ago, my company obtained a visa for an employee in the H-1B lottery. We are interested in obtaining an H-1B visa for this candidate. However, I heard that H-1B visas were banned or the lottery was eliminated. Is there still a way to obtain an H-1B visa?

A. Good news! The H-1B lottery is alive and well, for now. Under the Trump administration, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) adopted a rule effectively eliminating the H-1B lottery system in favor of a wage-based process. However, the Biden administration delayed the rule’s effective date until Dec. 31, 2021. Therefore, your company may still seek a visa in the H-1B lottery for the 2022 H-1B cap season.

