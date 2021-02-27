Q. After many unsuccessful attempts at filling an open position, my company recently interviewed an exceptionally qualified candidate. The candidate is a foreign national living abroad. Years ago, my company obtained a visa for an employee in the H-1B lottery. We are interested in obtaining an H-1B visa for this candidate. However, I heard that H-1B visas were banned or the lottery was eliminated. Is there still a way to obtain an H-1B visa?
A. Good news! The H-1B lottery is alive and well, for now. Under the Trump administration, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) adopted a rule effectively eliminating the H-1B lottery system in favor of a wage-based process. However, the Biden administration delayed the rule’s effective date until Dec. 31, 2021. Therefore, your company may still seek a visa in the H-1B lottery for the 2022 H-1B cap season.
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton, Professional Association. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
NOT ONLY has restaurateur Al Fleury been able to keep his six restaurants and music venues on the Seacoast afloat during the pandemic, he’s gearing up to open one of his well-known concepts in the Queen City in early spring.