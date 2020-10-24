Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Q: In this world of the “new normal,” are there ways to enter into binding contracts by purely electronic means?
A: With most people working remotely, and businesses continuing to operate, including entering into agreements, can a legally binding agreement be created if you are not able to print and sign an agreement in order to avoid the “dreaded” oral contract (where it can become “he said, she said”)? The answer is yes because of the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act.
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton, Professional Association. We invite your questions of business law. Questions and ideas for future columns should be addressed to: McLane Middleton, 900 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101 or emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
Grocery stores and suppliers across New Hampshire — and the entire country — have stockpiled popular items to meet demand as the number of COVID-19 cases are anticipated to rise during the winter months.
LOSING the ability to make your own health care decisions could happen to you. Whether it is by becoming ill or having an accident, there is a chance you may not be able to decide your course of medical care for yourself.