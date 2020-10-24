Q: In this world of the “new normal,” are there ways to enter into binding contracts by purely electronic means?

A: With most people working remotely, and businesses continuing to operate, including entering into agreements, can a legally binding agreement be created if you are not able to print and sign an agreement in order to avoid the “dreaded” oral contract (where it can become “he said, she said”)? The answer is yes because of the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act.

