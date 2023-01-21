Q: My business competitor (or business partner, neighbor, ex-spouse, boss, co-worker, etc.) is doing bad things. I just need to prove it. I can record our conversations secretly on my smartphone, which would be a sure-fire way to get evidence of them admitting to their misdeeds. Should I do it?

A: In New Hampshire, the answer is a resounding no, unless you want to face potential criminal charges and a lawsuit from the person you record.

