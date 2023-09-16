Q: What legal accessibility considerations should I keep in mind when operating my organization’s website?

A: People normally think about the Americans with Disability Act (“ADA”) with respect to its requirement that physical spaces be made accessible to all. You can see examples of this every time you go outside: wheelchair ramps, audio cues for crosswalk signals, braille displays on signs, etc.

Connor Harding is member of McLane Middleton’s litigation department, where he represents clients in a wide variety of commercial, employment, and education matters. He can be reached at connor.harding@mclane.com.

