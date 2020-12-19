Q: Many years ago I formed a New Hampshire Limited Liability Company for the purpose of operating my home renovation business. I dissolved the LLC last year, but now I am being threatened with a lawsuit arising out of one of the home renovations. Am I correct that I have no liability exposure because I conducted my business only as an LLC that is now dissolved?
A: Not exactly. It is a common misconception that the dissolution of a Limited Liability Company (LLC) automatically terminates any potential liability to its owners, or members as they are called. Under New Hampshire law, third parties may still pursue an LLC and its members after dissolution for debts or other legal damages.
