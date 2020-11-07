Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Q: I hired a contractor to build an addition to my house. We got into a dispute, and he walked off the job before completing the project. Is the contractor still able to obtain a mechanic’s lien for amounts he claims are owed even though the work was never completed?
A: Yes, it is likely that the contractor can obtain a mechanic’s lien on your property even though the contractor did not finish the project.
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton, Professional Association. We invite your questions of business law. Questions and ideas for future columns should be addressed to: McLane Middleton, 900 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101 or emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
For five years the Business and Industry Association has hosted a leadership summit to bring together business leaders, legislative leaders, heads of state agencies, and the governor to learn about pressing issues affecting employers.