By Stephanie J. Lee

Q: I signed a contract that I now regret. Do I have any options for getting out of it?

Know the Law: Stephanie Lee

Stephanie Lee is a member of McLane Middleton’s Corporate Department, where she advises clients on a wide variety of business law issues, including entity formation, contract drafting, review and negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, and insolvency matters. She can be reached at stephanie.lee@mclane.com.

Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.