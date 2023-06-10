Q: I started my company three years ago, and our customers love our products. However, our sales have remained stagnant, and we are barely making a profit. What are some ways to successfully grow and scale my business?

A: Growing a business, and doing so successfully, can be challenging. It is widely held that there are primarily four stages in a company’s life cycle: (1) startup; (2) growth; (3) maturity; (4) and decline/exit. The main objectives in the growth stage are to grow sales, increase your customer base, and make a profit. One avenue for growing and scaling your business is pursuing a merger or an acquisition.

Renay Hamilton is an associate in the corporate department where she regularly advises business clients on a wide array of issues, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, contract drafting, corporate governance, and other related law matters. She has an MBA from Babson College.

