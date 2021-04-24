A: We hear the right to trial by jury touted as one of the principles that forms “the bright constellation” of our democracy (Thomas Jefferson), and even “the palladium of our liberties” (Mark Twain — even though he admits to not knowing “what a palladium is,” he is “sure it is a good thing”).
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
At Granite Start Early Learning Center in Nashua, owner Joyce Goodwin said the phone hardly stops ringing as families hunt desperately for child care. She gets calls every day from parents looking for a place to put their children as they return to work, and weekend tours of the center are r…