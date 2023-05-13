By Adam Dumville

Q: My property includes, or is adjacent to, a wetland or surface water body and I’m considering some construction. What do I need to know before starting a project?

Adam Dumville is an environment and energy attorney. He is a director at McLane Middleton and vice chair of its Administrative Law Department. He can be reached at (603) 230-4414 or adam.dumville@mclane.com.

Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.