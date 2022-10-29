Q: I have always believed that by paying for insurance coverage, I was buying peace of mind so I could make things right should an accident occur. Two years ago, an employee of my company hit a pedestrian while making a delivery. The injured person made a demand for his severe injuries.

Although the demand is large, I view it as reasonable. Importantly, the demand is at the limits of my business’s insurance policy. My insurance company, however, sees things differently and has made a low offer to settle the case. Years have passed since the accident, and the injured party is now threatening to take the case to trial.

Graham Stedman can be reached atGraham.Steadman@mclane.com.

Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.