Q: My father’s mental faculties are declining, and he is making bad decisions and having difficulty caring for himself. What are my options if he is refuses help?
A: If your father can’t manage his affairs and has not signed or refuses to sign a power of attorney, guardianship may be the only option. An appointed guardian would have the duty and legal authority to take care of your father and/or his property. Conversely, your father would lose certain important rights, such as making health care or financial decisions.
