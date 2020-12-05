Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Q: Donning and doffing sound like words from another era. Are they still relevant to my workplace?
A: Donning and doffing refers to time spent putting on and taking off clothing or gear at work. Generally, nonexempt employees must be paid for all time spent donning and doffing clothing or gear unless the donning and doffing is merely preliminary or postliminary to the performance of the employee’s job activities.
Laura is an attorney in McLane Middleton’s Woburn office and is admitted to practice in Massachusetts. She can be reached at laura.kahl@mclane.com.
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton, Professional Association. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
