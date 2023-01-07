Q: I just got engaged. Should I enter into a prenuptial agreement?

A: Prenuptial agreements are growing in popularity as couples are generally marrying later in life after acquiring significant assets, and because the number of second or subsequent marriages is increasing. Millennials in particular are choosing premarital agreements as the preferred option to protect separate property holdings, business interests and to avoid potential alimony disputes.

