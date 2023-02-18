Q: I work for a corporation. Is my conversation with its attorney privileged?

A: It might depend on what you are talking about. Important to keep in mind is that the corporation is the attorney’s client, not you. If your conversation is intended to help counsel provide the corporation with sound legal advice, it is protected under the attorney-client privilege — even if you’re not company leadership. See Moore v. Grau, No. 2013-CV-150, 2014 WL 11115797, at 3 (N.H. Super. Ct. Dec. 15, 2014).

