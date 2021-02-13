Q: Four business associates and I created a New Hampshire limited liability company (LLC). In recent months, one of the members of the LLC has been unreasonably demanding, erratic and hostile toward his fellow members, our employees and the vendors the LLC relies on.
The situation is worsening, and we fear this member will irreversibly harm the business if we do not take action. Our operating agreement does not provide a procedure to remove this member from the LLC. Do we have any options?
Know the Law is a bi-weekly column sponsored by McLane Middleton, Professional Association. Questions and ideas for future columns should be emailed to knowthelaw@mclane.com. Know the Law provides general legal information, not legal advice. We recommend that you consult a lawyer for guidance specific to your particular situation.
THE SMALL conference room Scott Gilroy chose to meet at Summit Packaging is one of the few places in the company’s 230,000-square-foot manufacturing complex where you don’t have to shout above the roar of machines.
THE COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought a halt to many activities, but it did not prevent a surge of both new and experienced individual investors from getting involved in the stock market, according to a recent FINRA study.