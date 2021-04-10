Q. I am buying a house. Do I need an attorney to review the purchase and sale agreement and represent me in the transaction?

A. A home purchase or sale is likely the biggest transaction of your life. Hiring a real estate attorney to review the purchase and sale agreement and represent you in the transaction may prevent a costly mistake. Having an attorney will provide independent advice and represent your best interests.

