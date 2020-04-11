Q: I own a small business in New Hampshire. Can you tell me about the recently released SBA guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program and what I need to know about taking this potential loan?
A: On April 2, 2020, the United States Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Treasury released interim rules and a revised application for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act. The interim regulations made a number of changes to prior guidance, which are summarized below.
Loans will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interest Rate: 1.0% (previous guidance stated the interest rate at 0.5%).
Independent contractors (i.e., individuals who receive 1099s) do not count as employees for PPP loan calculations or loan forgiveness.
Federal employment taxes from Feb. 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020 are excluded from “payroll costs.” This suggests that borrowers do not have to deduct employee income tax withholding and FICA when calculating the loan amount from 2019 payroll costs, except to the extent total payroll costs exceeds $100,000 per employee (including FICA and income tax withholding).
At least 75% of the loan proceeds must be used on payroll costs.
Not more that 25% of the loan proceeds to be forgiven may be used for non-payroll costs.
Although the loans are non-recourse, borrowers who knowingly use the loan proceeds for unauthorized purposes will be subject to additional liability such as charges for fraud. If one of the borrower’s shareholders, members or partners uses the loan proceeds for unauthorized purposes, the SBA will have recourse against that shareholder, member or partner.
The application was revised to remove the question regarding U.S. citizenship. This question was replaced with a question to confirm that all employees included in the payroll calculation are U.S. residents.
These are interim regulations, and final regulations are expected later this month. We expect that we will continue to receive updated guidance on the PPP loan as the SBA receives applications from banks for these loans.
Please note that this is a fast-moving situation, and information in this article is from guidance given on April 2. For up-to-date information on how this may impact your business, please consult your legal counsel.