DOES YOUR business operate in multiple states? If so, you should consider whether your company should register to do business in all the states where it operates.

A corporation, limited liability company, limited partnership or limited liability partnership is of course authorized to do business in its state of formation. If you do business in any other state, you must register your company with the Secretary of State in that state.

Derek Kaufman is an associate in the corporate department, where he advises clients on entity formation and governance, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, and other issues.

