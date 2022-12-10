Q. What is “upstream gifting” and how can it minimize my taxes?

A: The average American is generally unconcerned with federal estate taxes because exclusions are historically high (in 2023, an individual can exclude nearly $13 million from his or her estate before any estate taxes are due; double for a married couple).

