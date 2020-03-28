There is a basic principle in economics that we all know: the law of supply and demand. If demand is high and supply fades, prices increase. This rule applies to just about everything in our economy, including trash. Disposal of solid waste is a resource that costs money for businesses, municipalities, and residents. If restrictions on solid waste disposal are imposed, prices will increase.
The New Hampshire House of Representatives recently considered two bills that seek to impose moratoriums on issuing permits for landfills. The first, HB 1422, would prevent the Department of Environmental Services (DES) from issuing permits for private landfills for two years. The second, HB 1319, would ban new landfills within a certain distance of state and national parks.
Landfill capacity is like any commodity: It has value. Everyone pays— directly or indirectly — to dispose of their trash in landfills. As landfill capacity decreases, payment or fees for solid waste disposal will increase.
The state has a hierarchy of preferred waste disposal methods. Source reduction and recycling are the most preferred options; landfills are the least preferred. But “least preferred option” is not synonymous with “never.” Landfills still play a very important role.
While it’s an admirable goal to increase recycling and decrease waste production to rely less on landfills, the reality today is that landfills provide a much-needed service to businesses, municipalities, and residents alike. Even a temporary moratorium would have long-lasting detrimental effects on available landfill capacity in the state. Companies won’t invest time or resources to launch the siting process for a new landfill until the moratorium is over.
Siting landfills takes five or more years to complete, so a two-year moratorium could delay increasing landfill capacity for at least seven years. Right now, two of the three private landfills in New Hampshire are expected to reach capacity in 2021 and 2025. This will place much greater dependence on the third landfill, which is estimated to reach capacity in 2034 at current rates of use. However, that timeline will speed up dramatically if landfill capacity is not expanded before the other two sites close.
During public hearings on these two bills, there was much discussion about solid waste coming from out-of-state. Arguments were made that New Hampshire should stop taking out-of-state waste, thereby extending current landfill capacity for decades. But there’s a huge obstacle to such thinking: the Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution.
The Commerce Clause prevents states from treating products of commerce from out-of-state differently than it would treat those same products from in-state, solid waste included. This means if New Hampshire tried to pass a law banning out-of-state waste, it would be unconstitutional.
An alternative plan would have each municipality establish its own landfill for its sole use, thereby banning all waste from outside of its jurisdiction, including waste from out-of-state sources. However, in addition to siting new landfills, they also require extensive capital to operate and maintain. The economies of scale would make smaller municipal landfills largely inefficient and prohibitively expensive. Building municipal landfills to prevent trash from other states simply isn’t a realistic option.
So where does that leave us? Demand for landfills will remain constant in the foreseeable future due to limited technologies for waste reduction and recycling. If the moratoriums proposed in the Legislature become law, landfill supply will decrease. One of the basic principles of economics will kick in — the price of collecting and disposing our waste will increase. Once New Hampshire landfills reach their maximum capacity, we’ll be forced to ship our trash out-of-state, further increasing costs for businesses, municipalities, and residents.
Perhaps the Legislature should place these moratorium bills in the trash?