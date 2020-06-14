World War II taught us about penicillin, nuclear energy, computers and the heights and depths of the human spirit.
World War III is now teaching us about anarchy, economics, culture wars, public health, microbiology and learning in our age of information.
At age 15, the Boy Scouts of America taught me how to teach. Count off by twos. Number ones in the water, number twos on the dock. Watch your buddy. Fifty beginners became swimmers in four weeks. My boss, the old man waterfront director, was 18.
Today as an adjunct professor at Boston College, I am in a Hollywood Squares green box with 24 learners. One is in Barcelona, another in Vancouver and everyone else is somewhere in between. I have learned that teaching is not as highly correlated with learning as I once thought.
Learner-controlled instruction has been used in business since the ’70s. Resources are provided and the learner is challenged to get out of them what they can or need. The “teacher” manages the learning process. Just as my scout beginners had to pass the swimmer’s test to be allowed out to the raft, my students today must be able write persuasively about our semester’s content and prove they can go to the next level.
The United States Army taught me to limit what you teach. They are very good at that. Ed McMillen a WWII combat bomber pilot and Dartmouth College graduate, teaching near the end of his career at Bunker Hill Community College — and of “Good Will Hunting” fame — convinced me that we must learn to learn from people. Questions are the tools we must master.
Why not keep school buses off the roads four days a week rather than just two? Can the entire population of the world master social distancing while rioting? Can they be convinced that socialization rather than socialism might lead to good? Can the human brain build constructively on 120-word ideas?
Has the control of information finally broken its earthly bonds and been set free? Who knew that recess and a pause in the world economy would be the most important subject in the curriculum?
What have we learned from World War III? Have we learned enough to pass the test and go on out to the raft a stronger swimmer?