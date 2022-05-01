NOW THAT WE HAVE fully sampled a virtual/remote world, we are beginning to see what has been missed by not being there with others.
Each fall one company would bring a small group from its sales team into the home office for three days. One evening would be a dinner with the division president. When setting up his schedule he would always ask if there was to be a plant tour and if it would be OK if he tagged along?
It was a great opportunity for him to chat with machine operators and get a feel for how things were going. He benefited by being there. It sure kept the managerial tour guide on his toes. The dinner was cool as well.
The salespeople selected were told by their bosses to buy two new suits and to keep their mouths shut for the week.
Being there means everyone gets a chance to read people and events from all different directions.
Witness the colossal collapse of education, kindergarten through college, when students were not allowed to be there. Teachers were left flying blind.
Business organizations are built by building mentoring relationships. Leadership is a master apprentice skill transfer. The entire conference industry is not based on speakers or presentations or papers but peer reflection and informal interchanges of those in attendance. Being there is what they pay for, and it is a good investment.
Now that the travel industry is coming back to life we are appreciating what they bring to the party. Being there is their product. It sure does take a lot of effort to be there. We put out that effort because there is a very positive return on investment. Breakfast or lunch meetings are about much more than the food. They provide a change in atmospheric pressure and fresh air to help build trust relationships.
Many businesses are now built on telephone exchanges with customers, and they can be very efficient and in their own way a means to build relationships. Doing what you say you will do has always been part of the product we deliver. As with many strategies a mix will get the job done. Being there allows things to develop that could not be planned for. It is like live theater. It has a magic all its own. Playing the part of audience makes stars shine. In business we go for the Tony Award for best supporting actor. It is a big part in any interaction.
There is a world of difference between a round robin conference room exchange and the same players in their Hollywood Squares zoom boxes trying to appear attentive. Something is lost, but of greater importance much is gained by being there.
Note the loss of continuity on the evening news when remote guests can not pick up the signals of when a long answer must be cut short. Eye contact easily communicates this face to face. Remote control is far more difficult even for highly paid trained professionals. Bringing people in studio or going on location is money well spent and it shows in the quality of the product delivered.
So go to lunch, go to the meeting, go to the conference, set up the sales call, get the interview, be there. Good things can happen, but not without a lot of effort up front to be there.