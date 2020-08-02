Business school teaches that new businesses require detailed business plans. They are right if money must be borrowed to get going.
Unfortunately, that only applies to businesses that others can understand. Banks need collateral, cash flow projections and market penetration assumptions. Venture capitalists need something that can be sold or taken public in a few years for them to invest.
How about plan B? A business without a classic business plan can work pretty well.
King C. Gillette couldn’t do a business plan because no one but him knew what a razor blade was. He was selling bottle caps to beer companies for Crown Cork and Seal. All he knew was that at age 40 he needed to come up with something that you use and throw away. It took him five years of thinking to come up with the safety razor. A beer guy put up the cash to see if sheet steel could be hardened and sharpened. A part-time MIT chemist did the test for them and the razor blade was born.
Google was a grad school project that got out of hand. Few knew what a browser was. When Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin and Larry Page tried to sell the thing for $100,000 so that they could please their parents and go on to get their Stanford doctorates, no one would buy the thing. They had to call home and tell mom and dad that school was going to be put on hold.
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg just wanted to check out the freshman girls in Harvard’s face book and maybe meet someone for Saturday night. Then he discovered sex sells! It still does.
Fred Smith on the other hand did do a grad school business plan for Federal Express about the hub and spoke process. He did not get an A. The investment required for a fleet of Falcon business jets was enormous. He flirted with financial failure for years.
You can buy a proven ready-made business plan at many different price points. They are called franchises. Someone has worked out all the details. All you have to do is raise the cash and do the work, and your fortune will be made. Do the work is no small thing, but if you can paint by the numbers you to can do a business masterpiece.
You can, of course, just find a customer and sell something. I did that with my company 20 years ago because my business had not been invented at the time. It never did make me rich and famous, but it is still chugging along with modest profitability and might take off at any time! That is a more common business plan than many would think.
The business chicken and egg challenge works both ways. Either way will work. The operative word work keeps coming up. Will it work? How much work is required? What has worked for others? Will it work for customers, and will they send me money?