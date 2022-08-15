Falvey on the Move

If you drive by a golf course on a weekday you might wonder who those people are out there on the links. Rich and or retired they may be, but they well could be a business foursome.

A member has guest privileges, and often that membership is paid for by a company so business relationships can be built on the course.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.