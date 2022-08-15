If you drive by a golf course on a weekday you might wonder who those people are out there on the links. Rich and or retired they may be, but they well could be a business foursome.
A member has guest privileges, and often that membership is paid for by a company so business relationships can be built on the course.
The general rule is that no business be discussed. At the 19th hole or leaving the locker room someone would occasionally say words like, "When you get a chance sometime next week give me a call." That after just spending three hours together.
Both golf and business are strange disciplines. The next time you watch a sporting event on TV, notice the stadium or venue will have a ring or double ring of luxury boxes or suites. The vast majority are paid for out of the marketing budget of a name company. Each event has 18 tickets per box.
There are seldom more than a dozen people in attendance, and unlike everyone else in the stadium there are no reserved seats. People circulate, and everyone talks to everyone else. Behind the seats is a living room sort of with a stand-up counter, and behind that is a self-service table of some pretty high-end food, along with hot dogs for the kids as the invite can include a spouse and a couple of children.
Often their well could be a junior executive with a dad along. The general financial rule is that the double ring brings in 50% of the revenue, and the thousands of people down below or up above buying large quantities of overpriced food and drink account for the other half. Golf rules apply. Relationships are built, and no business is mentioned except to determine where others are from.
These event parties are in fact all business relationship building activities that bean counters who will never see the inside of a suite will do a cost benefit analysis that easily justified the expense. Country club dues and greens fees yield the same result.
Back in the real world on a much smaller scale a simple business breakfast, the best meal, or business lunch or at a trade show, dinner, means that the customer is the star of the show, and best supporting actor is the Oscar to be won.
People do business with people they like. Relationship building can be as simple as a box of a dozen doughnuts and coffee on an early morning call with the almost full box being left in the break room whose visitors eventually figure out who Santa Claus might be.
It is hard to beat the return on investment from Dunkin' Donuts. I once worked with a Manhattan office furniture rep who identified early rising building managers where he could do three semi breakfasts before 9 a.m. These relationships yielded things like the fact the lease on the 67th and 68th floors had just been renewed, and there was a six-figure redecorating allowance in the package. Finding someone who had thousands of dollars of free money to spend was worth getting up early.
Closer to home I had a client visiting New Hampshire, and I was able to sell in a dinner on his stay overnight to meet someone I thought would be a good contact. I did it through a friend who then became the fourth at table. We were at a high-end inn with fine dining as part of the attraction. I was able to get my CFO to OK a big budget for the evening. It was a perfect match.
So much so that a second bottle of high-end wine blew right past my evening allowance. In for a dime, in for a dollar. At the end of the evening my client exchanged business cards with his two new friends. He then turned to me and asked for my card saying it was a wonderful dinner and that he was traveling on expenses and his company would pick up the tab. How good was that? When I reported in later in the evening to my CFO she was impressed.
With less than a quarter of the planned budget we were able have a wonderful weekend dinner on our own. It did wonders for our relationship.