When John Patterson bought the Dayton Cash Register Co., he required his sales team to dress in the mirror image of their prospects. Business professionals he reasoned were more likely to buy from those who dressed professionally. He thought big and changed the name of his company to National Cash Register.
An early alumnus, Tom Watson took his white shirts and blue suits with him and soon changed the name of his new company to International Business Machines. NCR and IBM did well.
All companies have dress codes, codified or not. 22-5 is the military manual stating where each badge and device must go. Few go that far, but all have unpublished guides and limits. If you would like to succeed, take notice. If you aspire to management dress the part. Managers promote those that look like they belong. Acting the part counts but may not be noticed if you stand out for not looking like you are on the team.
Dress is the visible part. The invisible rules of the road are what you must learn to be an appreciated member of all organizations; from mom and pop to multinational, New York investment banking to Silicon Valley, they each have a culture. Your first boss and bright contemporaries will teach it to you. You must be a student of the game. Some believe they have a job when it is in really a series of 36-month auditions.
We are now in a period of extraordinary change. The remote or in-person issues are just the beginning. Business has long since gone electronic and in some cases automatic. It is still a good idea to keep your hands on the wheel to prevent costly accidents. Misunderstandings have always been a fact of life. They are reduced if everyone is pretty much on the same page.
That page is called business culture. It is taken from a classless, genderless, age sensitive book. Juniors must learn from seniors. Relationships must develop for this to work. Real facetime beats Facebook every time. Lubrication prevents friction. Bumps in the road require shock absorbers. These are real physical requirements that keep businesses moving forward.
The cultural guard rails are how we do things. They are now on the move. One must be careful how far and how fast you move. Hard work is a given. Endless hours have now increased. Increasing productivity is always noticed. Getting things done and figuring what must be done by when is not easy. Getting guidelines and feedback is best done in collaboration. This works best within a shared culture.
Most realize that you can get a lot done in your PJs, but it may be best to upgrade because informal give and take works better in uniform whatever that may be. The tees and jeans of the far shore or the boots and bags of the Acela corridor are cultural to be sure. Coming out of forced isolation means taking a different look at the real world and how it has changed. Group think should not be the goal. That is rewarded in some cultures and can be the seeds of stagnation at the same time.
Times change and always have. Do you know what time it is? Better check. There is more to white shirts and blue suits than meets the eye. Look around. See if you can see what our brave new world has brought. Hopefully our world will be better than the book. Watson of IBM also took NCR's signature slogan. Both companies shared the moto: “Think.” It is yours for the taking today.