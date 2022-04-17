DOING LESS BETTER in this age of multitasking and ubiquitous electronic accountability may seem to be almost impossible. And it just about is, but for those who can find a way it is a wise strategy.
Focusing on one thing at a time can be done. Doing two things at once divides concentration or causes it to shift back and forth rapidly. Distracted driving can be fatal.
First, see if you can determine what is the most important thing that must be done by when. Those who have a boss have little difficulty with this as it is done for them. First, attempt to exclude everything else. A closed door, hold all calls, “Honey, I’ll be a little late tonight” are indicators you have the message. Blocking out the little stuff that will only take a minute becomes critical.
Because time is required for all of this, the challenge becomes one of not doing things that must be done. To do less better, you must not do a lot of other things. Quality not quantity is the watch word. Can someone check your work? Can you make the effort to go back to the beginning to make sure you didn’t miss anything? Proofreading everything is a must.
Why do all this? Stuff must get out the door. Hustle is rewarded. True enough, until something done in haste crashes. Cleaning up the mess takes twice as long, costs twice as much, and doesn’t help overall. You don’t really want to be known for your cleanup skills.
No running through airports, no arriving late for meetings, no missing deadlines, will be the reward of not jamming things in. Quality stands out, and you can do things well without attempting to doing everything.
When face to face with others, eye contact and full unhurried concentration is noticed. Each time you fend off an interruption, you send a compliment to the person you are with. You don’t need a listening course to stop talking and allow others to finish their thoughts. Asking for more detail will often times save all kinds of things from happening down the road.
Making all this look effortless requires great effort.
We are tempted to react to things at once. Be careful in doing that. Stop, look and listen works. Some people can work at great speed and high quality. Most cannot. Getting it right is a more realistic goal.
It has been reported that if you slow down, you may live longer. Words to live by.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.